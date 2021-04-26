Toot’N’Scoot Crawfish Boil fundraiser set for Parc Sans Souci May 13

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Lafayette Unlimited (DLU) is set to hold its fundraiser Toot’N’Scoot Crawfish Boil in Parc San Souci on Thursday, May 13.

To purchase Toot’n’Scoot tickets visit www.downtownlafayette.org/crawfishboil.

Tickets for the boil include 5 lbs. of crawfish, all the fixings, and beverages including soda, wine, and beer. Participants will receive a map with entry and exit points, as well as where they can pick up their food and drinks.

“This year’s crawfish boil will look a little different than past events due to COVID-19 restrictions, but there will be limited in-person attendance and a fun to-go Toot’n’Scoot option for people to pick up crawfish to-go to enjoy at home with family and friends,” stated DLU Director of Programming & Engagement Jamie Hebert in a press release.

Crawfish will be served drive-through style on the streets surrounding Parc Sans Souci from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Along the route, drivers and passengers can enjoy a live DJ set and a live-streamed pickup experience.

Additionally, a limited amount of VIP tables are also available for purchase for supporters who want to join the event onsite, which can be secured by contacting jamie@downtownlafayette.org.

“Since 2004, a rooftop crawfish boil has been a DLU annual tradition with a two-fold purpose: to bring the business community together and help contribute to the operational expenses of the non-profit whose mission is to preserve, restore, and expand Downtown Lafayette,” stated Hebert.

DLU is a non-profit organization that produces events like Downtown Alive!, Sno-Ball Fest, 2nd Saturday Artwalk, and Merry & Bright Christmas. This year’s presenting sponsor for the crawfish boil is Agave Mexican Grill & Cantina.

“We remain incredibly grateful for the community’s support of DLU through one of the most challenging years we’ve faced as a community, and we want to be able to meet people where they are at – whether you’re comfortable celebrating outdoors and in-person in the park, or you would prefer to pick-up crawfish to enjoy in the comfort of your own office, home, or backyard, we invite the community to celebrate hope on the horizon with us,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of DLU and DDA.