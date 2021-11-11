Toddler found wandering alone in Lafayette; mom arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The mother of a child found wandering in the street was arrested over the weekend in Lafayette.

40-year-old Christy Lenahan now faces child desertion charges.

Police say on November 5, just after 9 p.m. they responded to a call on Steiner Road in reference to a child found walking alone in the middle of the roadway.

The girl, under the age of 10, was found by someone walking in the area, police said.

She was unharmed and remained in the care of that person until police arrived, they said.

During questioning, police said, the child told police her name but was unable to tell them where she lived or where her parents were.

It was later learned, police said, that the child wandered from her nearby home after she had been left alone by her mother.

After communicating with people in the area, police said, they were able to determine where the child lived and made contact with her family.

Lenahan was arrested on scene and charged with one count of child desertion, police said.

The child was safely reunited with other family members.







