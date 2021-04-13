Three St. Martinville residents arrested on vehicle burglary charges

BROUSSARD, La (KLFY) — Broussard Police Department responded to a vehicle burglary report Monday and made three arrests, according to a press release from the office.

Sheriff deputies arrived in the neighborhood where the report was on Monday. They located the suspects in the yard of a residence, where a juvenile suspect was detained and a second suspect fought the officers before getting away on foot.

Investigators with the BPD were able to identify the suspect that ran away along with the getaway driver, who both later turned themselves in.

BPD arrested and charged three individuals with multiple counts of burglary. Faith Capritto, 20, of St. Martinville, was charged with three counts of burglary of a vehicle. Todrick Toussiant, 21, of St. Martinville, was charged with three counts of burglary of a vehicle, resisting arrest, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The other suspect was a 16-year-old juvenile.

Chief Brannon Decou of the Broussard Police Department would like to thank Lafayette Sheriff’s Office and Youngsville Police for their assistance in helping locate the suspects.

“Teamwork amongst agencies allowed us to seal off the area better in order to catch these criminals. Also, the partnership that we have with our community is very valuable to us,” Decou said.

The BPD would also like to remind citizens to report suspicious or criminal activity when it occurs and to lock your vehicles. If anyone has any information on this crime or other criminal activity, contact the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259.