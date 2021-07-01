Three Lafayette Parish convicts sentenced to federal prison

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Three Lafayette Parish convicts in two separate cases were sentenced in federal court this week, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook.

Joshua L. Damond, 29, was sentenced to six years and five months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after being convicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Damond was indicted and pleaded guilty on March 8.

According to Van Hook, Damond led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase in June 2020. Damond had gone to the residence where his daughter lived, but the girl’s mother would not allow him to enter the residence. Damond kicked in the door and got into a verbal altercation. Both women left and Damond followed them.

When law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, they saw Damond leaving and they attempted a traffic stop. Damond fled and a pursuit began, with Damond throwing items out of the vehicle as he drove. Officers found a gun wrapped in the blue shirt Damond had been wearing. The firearm was determined to have been stolen.

Damond has prior felony convictions for possession of cocaine (2014) and monies derived from drug violation and illegal possession of stolen firearm (2015) and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Shaun J. Labbe, 38, and Ana C. Smith, 33, both of Scott, have been sentenced on drug trafficking charges, according to Van Hook.

Labbe was sentenced to 17 years and six months, followed by five years supervised release. Smith was sentenced to six years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

The pair were indicted on March 18, 2020 and charged with drug trafficking and firearms charges. Labbe pleaded guilty on March 5 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Smith pleaded guilty January 6 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Agents with the Lafayette Parish Narcotics Unit began investigating the pair in 2018. They were suspected of “selling large quantities of meth from the residence and [Labbe’s] place of business.” Search warrants executed at both locations in Oct. 2018 found 370.7 grams of meth, 45.4 grams of marijuana, other narcotics, over $8,000 in cash, two handguns and drug paraphernalia.

A search at Labbe’s place of business turned up 5,053 grams of meth hidden inside a child’s playhouse. Labbe admitted the items and cash found in his residence to be his, and he admitted he was aware narcotics were hidden at the business. Smith admitted that she knew about the items at the residence and that she sold meth in Lafayette Parish.