Three Lafayette Consolidated Government departments reorganized

LCG Press Release

Lafayette, La. – Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has called for an administrative reorganization of three Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) Departments to more effectively serve Lafayette’s citizens.

The administration has identified the best alignment for the Community Development, Parks and Recreation, and Development and Planning Departments. “These changes will strengthen synergies and create more internal efficiency, while providing better products and services for our citizens,” Guillory said.

Parks and Recreation is now the Parks, Art, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Department. The Development and Planning Department and Community Development Department are now a single department, the Community Development and Planning Department.

To align arts and culture with parks and recreation, the Heymann Performing Arts Center, Lafayette Science Museum, Acadiana Park Nature Station, and Senior Centers now fall under the PARC department. Arts and culture share PARC’s mission to provide leisure, relaxation, promote physical and mental development, and create opportunities for social, educational, and cultural activities.

Hollis Conway, who previously served as the Community Development Director, will now head PARC as its new director. “I’m excited about the opportunity to serve in this capacity. The combination of parks, recreation, arts, and culture will provide our community with a broader range of opportunities.”

The merger of the Community Development and Development and Planning Department will improve collaboration among staff who work on the same or similar projects — project grant funding, project planning, and project development. Mary Sliman, former Development and Planning Director will oversee the Community Development and Planning Department. “I’m excited about bringing the Grants and Human Services Divisions together with all of our Development and Planning Divisions. Having all of these teams work together will create more synergy, better efficiency, and additional collaboration, benefitting the citizens we serve,” Sliman said.

The results of reallocating departments include:

Strengthening staff alignment

Breaking down silos

Increasing communication

Sharing resources

Cost savings