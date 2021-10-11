Third arrest made in connection to human remains found on burn pile

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A third suspect is under arrest in connection to human remains found on a burn pile in Lafayette Parish, and additional charges have been issued for two others, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell Lemaire, 58, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the killing of Cecil Gray, 48.

Randall Figard, 38, and Sarah Johnson, 32 are also charged with first-degree murder in this case. Figard and Johnson were originally booked on charges of Unlawful Disposal of Remains and Obstruction of Justice.

The arrests stem from an investigation into a call about suspected human remains found on a burn pile on September 30.