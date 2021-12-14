These are the lowest-paying jobs in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (Stacker) — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Lafayette using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.
In Lafayette, the annual mean wage is $43,230 or 23.2% lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $18,960. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
50. Retail salespersons
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $27,440
- #87 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,510
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,940
- Employment: 3,659,670
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Albany, GA ($22,740)
— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)
- Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.
49. Psychiatric technicians
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $27,430
- #12 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $38,080
- Employment: 85,330
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($23,760)
— Charleston, WV ($24,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($24,750)
- Job description: Care for individuals with mental or emotional conditions or disabilities, following the instructions of physicians or other health practitioners. Monitor patients’ physical and emotional well-being and report to medical staff. May participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs, help with personal hygiene, and administer oral or injectable medications.
48. Couriers and messengers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $27,400
- #56 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $33,010
- Employment: 70,700
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)
— Monroe, LA ($21,160)
— Lawton, OK ($21,380)
- Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.
47. Cooks, restaurant
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $27,360
- #190 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,310
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,530
- Employment: 1,109,650
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)
— Laredo, TX ($21,000)
— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)
- Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.
46. Office clerks, general
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $27,320
- #25 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 5,190
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,770
- Employment: 2,788,090
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Manhattan, KS ($20,320)
— Dothan, AL ($23,290)
— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($23,570)
- Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.
45. Milling and planing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $27,170
- #1 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $44,920
- Employment: 15,760
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Lafayette, LA ($27,170)
— Knoxville, TN ($32,710)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($32,820)
- Job description: Set up, operate, or tend milling or planing machines to mill, plane, shape, groove, or profile metal or plastic work pieces.
44. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $26,690
- #60 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 290
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,980
- Employment: 98,810
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)
— Tyler, TX ($20,460)
— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)
- Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.
43. Helpers–carpenters
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $26,460
- #8 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90
National
- Annual mean salary: $35,360
- Employment: 30,900
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($21,250)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($23,260)
— Tallahassee, FL ($24,740)
- Job description: Help carpenters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.
42. Receptionists and information clerks
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $26,200
- #25 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,610
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,410
- Employment: 968,420
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Gadsden, AL ($22,570)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)
- Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.
41. Bakers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $26,010
- #54 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,060
- Employment: 168,890
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)
— St. George, UT ($22,110)
- Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.
40. Driver/sales workers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $25,840
- #58 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,870
- Employment: 420,890
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)
— Sumter, SC ($19,740)
— Dalton, GA ($21,020)
- Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.
39. Ophthalmic laboratory technicians
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $25,710
- #3 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,640
- Employment: 26,140
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($23,270)
— El Paso, TX ($24,790)
— Lafayette, LA ($25,710)
- Job description: Cut, grind, and polish eyeglasses, contact lenses, or other precision optical elements. Assemble and mount lenses into frames or process other optical elements. Includes precision lens polishers or grinders, centerer-edgers, and lens mounters.
38. Veterinary technologists and technicians
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $25,330
- #2 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180
National
- Annual mean salary: $37,860
- Employment: 109,490
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— San Angelo, TX ($25,190)
— Lafayette, LA ($25,330)
— Provo-Orem, UT ($25,500)
- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.
36 (tie). Cooks, short order
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $25,250
- #95 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,030
- Employment: 123,350
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Laredo, TX ($18,660)
— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)
— Mobile, AL ($18,820)
- Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.
36 (tie). Sewing machine operators
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $25,250
- #29 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,420
- Employment: 116,520
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— El Paso, TX ($18,940)
— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)
— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)
- Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.
35. Floral designers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $25,130
- #14 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,670
- Employment: 36,810
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)
— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)
- Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.
34. Tire repairers and changers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $25,040
- #12 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,790
- Employment: 98,560
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($20,890)
— Terre Haute, IN ($21,540)
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830)
- Job description: Repair and replace tires.
33. Packers and packagers, hand
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $24,800
- #86 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,270
- Employment: 599,270
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)
— Casper, WY ($19,850)
— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)
- Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.
32. Stockers and order fillers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $24,760
- #4 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,230
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,010
- Employment: 2,210,960
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)
— Monroe, LA ($24,240)
— Florence, SC ($24,420)
- Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.
31. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $24,460
- #46 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,050
- Employment: 31,980
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)
- Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.
30. Crossing guards and flaggers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $24,370
- #14 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,220
- Employment: 85,050
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,210)
— Jackson, MS ($20,610)
— El Paso, TX ($21,020)
- Job description: Guide or control vehicular or pedestrian traffic at such places as streets, schools, railroad crossings, or construction sites.
29. Animal caretakers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $24,210
- #96 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,380
- Employment: 193,660
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Morristown, TN ($18,810)
— Greenville, NC ($20,320)
— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)
- Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.
28. Security guards
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $24,190
- #9 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 960
National
- Annual mean salary: $34,360
- Employment: 1,054,400
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Columbus, IN ($22,600)
— Hammond, LA ($22,690)
— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760)
- Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.
27. Preschool teachers, except special education
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $23,840
- #11 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)
— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)
— Lima, OH ($20,340)
- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.
26. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $23,740
- #34 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 250
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,740
- Employment: 302,410
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)
— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)
— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)
- Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.
25. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $23,650
- #9 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 610
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,800
- Employment: 147,760
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,270)
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,500)
— New Bern, NC ($21,670)
- Job description: Use hands or hand tools to perform routine cutting and trimming of meat, poultry, and seafood.
24. Cooks, institution and cafeteria
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $23,630
- #35 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,940
- Employment: 387,300
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)
— Dothan, AL ($20,340)
— Decatur, AL ($20,520)
- Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.
23. Parking attendants
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $23,600
- #44 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,910
- Employment: 123,790
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)
— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)
- Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.
22. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $23,500
- #69 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,670
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,630
- Employment: 1,272,840
- Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)
— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)
— Hammond, LA ($18,740)
- Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.
21. Automotive and watercraft service attendants
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $22,960
- #8 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,150
- Employment: 112,750
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)
— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)
— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)
- Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.
20. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $22,900
- #11 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,930
National
- Annual mean salary: $31,410
- Employment: 1,990,510
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($21,200)
— Sumter, SC ($21,400)
— Dothan, AL ($21,670)
- Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.
19. Nursing assistants
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $22,670
- #4 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,040
National
- Annual mean salary: $32,050
- Employment: 1,371,050
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($21,840)
— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)
- Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.
18. Cooks, fast food
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $22,450
- #149 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 540
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,300
- Employment: 544,420
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Altoona, PA ($17,660)
— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)
— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)
- Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.
17. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $22,230
- #11 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 530
National
- Annual mean salary: $29,400
- Employment: 341,660
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)
— Albany, GA ($20,850)
— Dalton, GA ($20,890)
- Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.
16. Physical therapist aides
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $21,720
- #9 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,110
- Employment: 45,790
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)
— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)
- Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.
15. Recreation workers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $21,570
- #7 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $30,960
- Employment: 325,640
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)
— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)
— Monroe, LA ($21,000)
- Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.
14. Food servers, nonrestaurant
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $21,200
- #32 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,460
- Employment: 254,650
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($18,460)
— Enid, OK ($18,780)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)
- Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.
13. Cashiers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $20,760
- #6 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 7,710
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,710
- Employment: 3,333,100
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)
— Monroe, LA ($19,780)
— Albany, GA ($20,320)
- Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.
12. Maids and housekeeping cleaners
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $20,510
- #24 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,220
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,010
- Employment: 795,590
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($18,460)
— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)
— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)
- Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.
11. Amusement and recreation attendants
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $20,480
- #50 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,610
- Employment: 248,190
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)
— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)
— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)
- Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.
10. Childcare workers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $20,430
- #40 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,230
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,790
- Employment: 494,360
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Rome, GA ($17,330)
— Dothan, AL ($18,370)
— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)
- Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.
9. Waiters and waitresses
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $20,360
- #55 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,100
National
- Annual mean salary: $27,470
- Employment: 1,944,240
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)
— Decatur, AL ($17,980)
— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)
- Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.
8. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $20,340
- #12 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,600
- Employment: 179,890
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)
— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)
— Rome, GA ($19,050)
- Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.
7. Dishwashers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $20,230
- #39 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 500
National
- Annual mean salary: $25,600
- Employment: 395,660
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)
— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)
— Muncie, IN ($18,550)
- Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.
6. Fast food and counter workers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $20,000
- #46 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 2,170
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,540
- Employment: 3,450,120
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($18,690)
— Mobile, AL ($18,750)
— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)
- Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.
5. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $19,950
- #13 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 370
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,900
- Employment: 222,550
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($18,020)
— Dalton, GA ($18,450)
— Monroe, LA ($18,500)
- Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.
4. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $19,290
- #18 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,300
- Employment: 374,940
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Monroe, LA ($18,090)
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)
— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)
- Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.
3. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $19,060
- #19 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 360
National
- Annual mean salary: $24,800
- Employment: 316,700
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Decatur, AL ($17,940)
— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)
— New Bern, NC ($18,190)
- Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.
2. Food preparation workers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $19,030
- #4 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 4,540
National
- Annual mean salary: $26,820
- Employment: 793,590
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Hammond, LA ($18,290)
— Morristown, TN ($18,550)
— Monroe, LA ($19,010)
- Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.
1. Bartenders
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $18,960
- #7 lowest pay among all metros
- Employment: 810
National
- Annual mean salary: $28,910
- Employment: 486,720
- Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential
- Metros with lowest average pay:
— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)
— Decatur, AL ($17,950)
— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)
- Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.