These are the lowest-paying jobs in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (Stacker) — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Lafayette using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Lafayette, the annual mean wage is $43,230 or 23.2% lower than the national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $18,960. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Retail salespersons

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $27,440

#87 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,510

National

Annual mean salary: $30,940

Employment: 3,659,670

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

— Albany, GA ($22,740) — Hinesville, GA ($23,640) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660) Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

49. Psychiatric technicians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $27,430

#12 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $38,080

Employment: 85,330

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($23,760)

— Charleston, WV ($24,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($24,750)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($23,760) — Charleston, WV ($24,170) — Lake Charles, LA ($24,750) Job description: Care for individuals with mental or emotional conditions or disabilities, following the instructions of physicians or other health practitioners. Monitor patients’ physical and emotional well-being and report to medical staff. May participate in rehabilitation and treatment programs, help with personal hygiene, and administer oral or injectable medications.

48. Couriers and messengers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $27,400

#56 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $33,010

Employment: 70,700

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)

— Monroe, LA ($21,160)

— Lawton, OK ($21,380)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770) — Monroe, LA ($21,160) — Lawton, OK ($21,380) Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.

47. Cooks, restaurant

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $27,360

#190 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,310

National

Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590) — Laredo, TX ($21,000) — Gadsden, AL ($21,540) Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

46. Office clerks, general

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $27,320

#25 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 5,190

National

Annual mean salary: $37,770

Employment: 2,788,090

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Manhattan, KS ($20,320)

— Dothan, AL ($23,290)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($23,570)

— Manhattan, KS ($20,320) — Dothan, AL ($23,290) — Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($23,570) Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

45. Milling and planing machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $27,170

#1 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $44,920

Employment: 15,760

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lafayette, LA ($27,170)

— Knoxville, TN ($32,710)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($32,820)

— Lafayette, LA ($27,170) — Knoxville, TN ($32,710) — St. Louis, MO-IL ($32,820) Job description: Set up, operate, or tend milling or planing machines to mill, plane, shape, groove, or profile metal or plastic work pieces.

44. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,690

#60 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 290

National

Annual mean salary: $30,980

Employment: 98,810

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580) — Tyler, TX ($20,460) — Cleveland, TN ($20,690) Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

43. Helpers–carpenters

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,460

#8 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 90

National

Annual mean salary: $35,360

Employment: 30,900

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($21,250)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($23,260)

— Tallahassee, FL ($24,740)

— Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC ($21,250) — Sioux Falls, SD ($23,260) — Tallahassee, FL ($24,740) Job description: Help carpenters by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include using, supplying, or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

42. Receptionists and information clerks

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,200

#25 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,610

National

Annual mean salary: $32,410

Employment: 968,420

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($22,570)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)

— Gadsden, AL ($22,570) — Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880) Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

41. Bakers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $26,010

#54 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 168,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560) — St. George, UT ($22,110) Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

40. Driver/sales workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,840

#58 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $31,870

Employment: 420,890

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230) — Sumter, SC ($19,740) — Dalton, GA ($21,020) Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

39. Ophthalmic laboratory technicians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,710

#3 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $36,640

Employment: 26,140

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($23,270)

— El Paso, TX ($24,790)

— Lafayette, LA ($25,710)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($23,270) — El Paso, TX ($24,790) — Lafayette, LA ($25,710) Job description: Cut, grind, and polish eyeglasses, contact lenses, or other precision optical elements. Assemble and mount lenses into frames or process other optical elements. Includes precision lens polishers or grinders, centerer-edgers, and lens mounters.

38. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,330

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 180

National

Annual mean salary: $37,860

Employment: 109,490

Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($25,190)

— Lafayette, LA ($25,330)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($25,500)

— San Angelo, TX ($25,190) — Lafayette, LA ($25,330) — Provo-Orem, UT ($25,500) Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

36 (tie). Cooks, short order

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,250

#95 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $27,030

Employment: 123,350

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

— Laredo, TX ($18,660) — Gainesville, GA ($18,740) — Mobile, AL ($18,820) Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

36 (tie). Sewing machine operators

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,250

#29 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $29,420

Employment: 116,520

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

— El Paso, TX ($18,940) — McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950) — Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070) Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

35. Floral designers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,130

#14 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $30,670

Employment: 36,810

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560) — Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530) Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

34. Tire repairers and changers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $25,040

#12 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $31,790

Employment: 98,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($20,890)

— Terre Haute, IN ($21,540)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830)

— Monroe, LA ($20,890) — Terre Haute, IN ($21,540) — Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830) Job description: Repair and replace tires.

33. Packers and packagers, hand

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $24,800

#86 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 410

National

Annual mean salary: $29,270

Employment: 599,270

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740) — Casper, WY ($19,850) — Johnstown, PA ($19,920) Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

32. Stockers and order fillers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $24,760

#4 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,230

National

Annual mean salary: $31,010

Employment: 2,210,960

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990) — Monroe, LA ($24,240) — Florence, SC ($24,420) Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

31. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $24,460

#46 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $26,050

Employment: 31,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320) — Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670) — Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930) Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

30. Crossing guards and flaggers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $24,370

#14 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $34,220

Employment: 85,050

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,210)

— Jackson, MS ($20,610)

— El Paso, TX ($21,020)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($20,210) — Jackson, MS ($20,610) — El Paso, TX ($21,020) Job description: Guide or control vehicular or pedestrian traffic at such places as streets, schools, railroad crossings, or construction sites.

29. Animal caretakers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $24,210

#96 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $28,380

Employment: 193,660

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

— Morristown, TN ($18,810) — Greenville, NC ($20,320) — Twin Falls, ID ($20,580) Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

28. Security guards

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $24,190

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 960

National

Annual mean salary: $34,360

Employment: 1,054,400

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Columbus, IN ($22,600)

— Hammond, LA ($22,690)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760)

— Columbus, IN ($22,600) — Hammond, LA ($22,690) — Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760) Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

27. Preschool teachers, except special education

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $23,840

#11 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $36,550

Employment: 370,940

Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970)

— Lima, OH ($20,340)

— Pocatello, ID ($18,910) — Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($19,970) — Lima, OH ($20,340) Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

26. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $23,740

#34 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 250

National

Annual mean salary: $32,740

Employment: 302,410

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370) — Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280) — Bowling Green, KY ($19,460) Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

25. Meat, poultry, and fish cutters and trimmers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $23,650

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 610

National

Annual mean salary: $30,800

Employment: 147,760

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,270)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,500)

— New Bern, NC ($21,670)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,270) — Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,500) — New Bern, NC ($21,670) Job description: Use hands or hand tools to perform routine cutting and trimming of meat, poultry, and seafood.

24. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $23,630

#35 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 320

National

Annual mean salary: $29,940

Employment: 387,300

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990) — Dothan, AL ($20,340) — Decatur, AL ($20,520) Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

23. Parking attendants

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $23,600

#44 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840) — Huntsville, AL ($19,910) — Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000) Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

22. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $23,500

#69 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,670

National

Annual mean salary: $30,630

Employment: 1,272,840

Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810) — Gadsden, AL ($18,110) — Hammond, LA ($18,740) Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

21. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $22,960

#8 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 170

National

Annual mean salary: $28,150

Employment: 112,750

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570) — Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740) — La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950) Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

20. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $22,900

#11 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,930

National

Annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

— Monroe, LA ($21,200) — Sumter, SC ($21,400) — Dothan, AL ($21,670) Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

19. Nursing assistants

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $22,670

#4 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,040

National

Annual mean salary: $32,050

Employment: 1,371,050

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,840)

— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

— Monroe, LA ($21,840) — Brunswick, GA ($22,370) — Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540) Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

18. Cooks, fast food

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $22,450

#149 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 540

National

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

— Altoona, PA ($17,660) — Johnson City, TN ($17,700) — Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900) Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

17. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $22,230

#11 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 530

National

Annual mean salary: $29,400

Employment: 341,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280) — Albany, GA ($20,850) — Dalton, GA ($20,890) Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

16. Physical therapist aides

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $21,720

#9 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $30,110

Employment: 45,790

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710) — Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200) — Montgomery, AL ($20,390) Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

15. Recreation workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $21,570

#7 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $30,960

Employment: 325,640

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040) — Lake Charles, LA ($20,300) — Monroe, LA ($21,000) Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

14. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $21,200

#32 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

— Decatur, AL ($18,460) — Enid, OK ($18,780) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960) Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

13. Cashiers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,760

#6 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 7,710

National

Annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530) — Monroe, LA ($19,780) — Albany, GA ($20,320) Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

12. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,510

#24 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,220

National

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

— Monroe, LA ($18,460) — Valdosta, GA ($18,730) — Alexandria, LA ($19,070) Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

11. Amusement and recreation attendants

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,480

#50 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040) — Lynchburg, VA ($18,600) — Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650) Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

10. Childcare workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,430

#40 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,230

National

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

— Rome, GA ($17,330) — Dothan, AL ($18,370) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,440) Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

9. Waiters and waitresses

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,360

#55 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,100

National

Annual mean salary: $27,470

Employment: 1,944,240

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980) — Decatur, AL ($17,980) — Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060) Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

8. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,340

#12 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,580) — Rome, GA ($19,050) Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

7. Dishwashers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,230

#39 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 500

National

Annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490) — Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400) — Muncie, IN ($18,550) Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

6. Fast food and counter workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $20,000

#46 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,170

National

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

— Dothan, AL ($18,690) — Mobile, AL ($18,750) — Montgomery, AL ($18,780) Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

5. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $19,950

#13 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 370

National

Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

— Decatur, AL ($18,020) — Dalton, GA ($18,450) — Monroe, LA ($18,500) Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

4. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $19,290

#18 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

— Monroe, LA ($18,090) — Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100) — McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240) Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

3. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $19,060

#19 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 360

National

Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

— Decatur, AL ($17,940) — Gadsden, AL ($18,150) — New Bern, NC ($18,190) Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

2. Food preparation workers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $19,030

#4 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 4,540

National

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

— Hammond, LA ($18,290) — Morristown, TN ($18,550) — Monroe, LA ($19,010) Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

1. Bartenders

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $18,960

#7 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 810

National