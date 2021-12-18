These are the highest-paying jobs in Lafayette

BATON ROUGE, La. (Stacker) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Lafayette using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Lafayette, the annual mean wage is $41,620 or 22.2% lower than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $217,280. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

50. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $72,370

#88 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $77,940

Employment: 84,290

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Rosa, CA ($122,400) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,180) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($104,210)



49. Geological and hydrologic technicians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $73,280

#4 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $60,800

Employment: 17,110

Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($115,210) Tulsa, OK ($82,040) Bakersfield, CA ($76,590)



48. Conservation scientists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $73,400

#32 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $67,040

Employment: 22,070

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($99,620) Trenton, NJ ($99,110) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,190)



47. Environmental engineers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $74,300

#151 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $94,220

Employment: 53,150

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600) California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)



46. Mechanical engineers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $74,710

#288 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $93,540

Employment: 306,990

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270) Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)



45. Education administrators, postsecondary

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $75,210

#192 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $112,400

Employment: 144,880

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Ithaca, NY ($186,580) Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620) Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)



44. Electronics engineers, except computer

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $75,600

#186 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $110,210

Employment: 128,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660) Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600) Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)



43. Logisticians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $75,720

#126 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $78,680

Employment: 182,050

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Lake Charles, LA ($124,160) California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490) Anchorage, AK ($100,690)



42. Database administrators and architects

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $75,780

#184 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $96,110

Employment: 125,460

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)



41. Training and development managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $75,810

#125 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $123,470

Employment: 38,510

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)



40. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $76,600

#22 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 450

National

Annual mean salary: $87,420

Employment: 33,370

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay: New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($122,010) Baton Rouge, LA ($113,100) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($110,580)



39. Computer programmers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $78,230

#148 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $92,610

Employment: 199,540

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990) Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)



38. Ship engineers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $79,700

#13 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $79,540

Employment: 8,410

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,020) San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,590) Urban Honolulu, HI ($94,200)



37. Computer systems analysts

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $80,600

#188 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $96,160

Employment: 589,060

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)



36. Speech-language pathologists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $80,770

#134 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $82,000

Employment: 154,360

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710) Corvallis, OR ($105,380) Chico, CA ($104,640)



35. Physician assistants

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $80,830

#304 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $112,410

Employment: 120,090

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Salinas, CA ($161,370) Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250) Waterbury, CT ($154,550)



34. Human resources managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $82,880

#302 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $129,570

Employment: 154,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)



33. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $83,210

#277 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $111,620

Employment: 1,406,870

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)



32. Avionics technicians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $83,740

#3 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $66,970

Employment: 21,750

Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($91,240) Bakersfield, CA ($85,900) Lafayette, LA ($83,740)



31. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $84,420

#237 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $103,320

Employment: 132,040

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)



30. Physical therapists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $84,490

#269 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 350

National

Annual mean salary: $90,170

Employment: 233,350

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Yuba City, CA ($116,360) Bakersfield, CA ($116,120) Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)



29. Purchasing managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $87,300

#195 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $128,400

Employment: 72,100

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560) Morgantown, WV ($163,830) Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)



28. Electrical engineers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $88,900

#208 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $103,480

Employment: 185,570

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450) Salinas, CA ($129,850) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)



27. Occupational therapists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $89,110

#96 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $86,210

Employment: 133,570

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: The Villages, FL ($115,090) Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)



26. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $90,460

#41 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 400

National

Annual mean salary: $93,090

Employment: 437,880

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960) Owensboro, KY ($133,600)



25. Lawyers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $91,440

#289 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 900

National

Annual mean salary: $145,300

Employment: 657,170

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)



24. Medical and health services managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $92,800

#306 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 380

National

Annual mean salary: $115,160

Employment: 394,910

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)



23. Sales managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $97,560

#325 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 320

National

Annual mean salary: $141,690

Employment: 402,600

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220) Trenton, NJ ($178,020) Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)



22. Industrial engineers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $97,600

#66 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $92,660

Employment: 291,710

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850) Billings, MT ($124,350) San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)



21. Nurse practitioners

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $100,780

#281 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 260

National

Annual mean salary: $111,840

Employment: 200,600

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060) Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)



20. Marketing managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $100,910

#228 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $149,200

Employment: 263,680

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810) Boulder, CO ($183,460)



19. Financial managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $102,590

#316 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 590

National

Annual mean salary: $147,530

Employment: 654,790

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770) Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)



18. Chemists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $102,970

#8 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $84,150

Employment: 83,530

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Peoria, IL ($127,750) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540) Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)



17. Industrial production managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $103,390

#247 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 160

National

Annual mean salary: $115,110

Employment: 185,790

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Florence, SC ($158,000) Boulder, CO ($149,990) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)



16. Commercial pilots

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $103,400

#36 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $102,870

Employment: 37,830

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with highest average pay: Springfield, MA-CT ($164,720) Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($139,920) Jackson, MS ($136,010)



15. Construction managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $105,290

#96 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $105,000

Employment: 293,380

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140) Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)



14. Computer and information systems managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $106,710

#285 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $156,390

Employment: 433,960

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)



13. Civil engineers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $108,510

#17 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $94,360

Employment: 310,850

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110) Midland, TX ($117,900) Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)



12. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $110,630

#12 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 80

National

Annual mean salary: $108,350

Employment: 29,200

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Tulsa, OK ($207,900) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220) Midland, TX ($165,590)



11. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $115,040

#18 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 30

National

Annual mean salary: $174,870

Employment: 84,520

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310) Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)



10. Management analysts

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $115,920

#11 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $95,560

Employment: 709,750

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Dothan, AL ($132,090) Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750) Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)



9. Pharmacists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $116,610

#325 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 520

National

Annual mean salary: $125,510

Employment: 311,200

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Tyler, TX ($161,790) Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250) Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)



8. General and operations managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $122,560

#80 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 3,880

National

Annual mean salary: $123,030

Employment: 2,400,280

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060) Trenton, NJ ($173,050) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)



7. Nurse anesthetists

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $123,950

#106 highest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $181,040

Employment: 43,570

Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Toledo, OH ($266,260) San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860) Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)



6. Petroleum engineers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $124,760

#27 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $156,780

Employment: 32,620

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190) Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)



5. Dentists, general

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $141,480

#256 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 140

National

Annual mean salary: $178,260

Employment: 110,730

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Burlington, NC ($278,360) Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430) Longview, TX ($272,440)



4. Architectural and engineering managers

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $143,310

#99 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $152,930

Employment: 194,250

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310) Amarillo, TX ($198,010) Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)



3. Personal financial advisors

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $152,240

#11 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $119,290

Employment: 210,190

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with highest average pay: Montgomery, AL ($178,100) Santa Fe, NM ($173,970) San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)



2. Family medicine physicians

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $192,670

#205 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $213,270

Employment: 109,370

Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

Metros with highest average pay: Racine, WI ($286,030) Jacksonville, NC ($282,580) Gadsden, AL ($281,430)



1. Chief executives

Lafayette, LA

Annual mean salary: $217,280

#58 highest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National