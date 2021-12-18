These are the highest-paying jobs in Lafayette

BATON ROUGE, La. (Stacker) — Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Lafayette using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Lafayette, the annual mean wage is $41,620 or 22.2% lower than the national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $217,280. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
50. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $72,370
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $77,940
- Employment: 84,290
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Rosa, CA ($122,400)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,180)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($104,210)
49. Geological and hydrologic technicians
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $73,280
- #4 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $60,800
- Employment: 17,110
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($115,210)
- Tulsa, OK ($82,040)
- Bakersfield, CA ($76,590)
48. Conservation scientists
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $73,400
- #32 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $67,040
- Employment: 22,070
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($99,620)
- Trenton, NJ ($99,110)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,190)
47. Environmental engineers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $74,300
- #151 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,220
- Employment: 53,150
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($123,340)
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($120,600)
- California-Lexington Park, MD ($117,170)
46. Mechanical engineers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $74,710
- #288 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $93,540
- Employment: 306,990
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($125,640)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($123,270)
- Lake Charles, LA ($120,950)
45. Education administrators, postsecondary
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $75,210
- #192 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $112,400
- Employment: 144,880
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
- Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
44. Electronics engineers, except computer
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $75,600
- #186 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $110,210
- Employment: 128,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,660)
- Santa Rosa, CA ($132,600)
- Austin-Round Rock, TX ($130,890)
43. Logisticians
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $75,720
- #126 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $78,680
- Employment: 182,050
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Lake Charles, LA ($124,160)
- California-Lexington Park, MD ($106,490)
- Anchorage, AK ($100,690)
42. Database administrators and architects
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $75,780
- #184 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $96,110
- Employment: 125,460
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,580)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($116,780)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($114,960)
41. Training and development managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $75,810
- #125 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $123,470
- Employment: 38,510
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
40. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $76,600
- #22 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 450
National
- Annual mean salary: $87,420
- Employment: 33,370
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($122,010)
- Baton Rouge, LA ($113,100)
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($110,580)
39. Computer programmers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $78,230
- #148 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,610
- Employment: 199,540
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,400)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($113,990)
- Charlottesville, VA ($113,760)
38. Ship engineers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $79,700
- #13 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $79,540
- Employment: 8,410
- Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($100,020)
- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,590)
- Urban Honolulu, HI ($94,200)
37. Computer systems analysts
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $80,600
- #188 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $96,160
- Employment: 589,060
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,990)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,300)
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($119,540)
36. Speech-language pathologists
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $80,770
- #134 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $82,000
- Employment: 154,360
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($117,710)
- Corvallis, OR ($105,380)
- Chico, CA ($104,640)
35. Physician assistants
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $80,830
- #304 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $112,410
- Employment: 120,090
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Salinas, CA ($161,370)
- Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
- Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
34. Human resources managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $82,880
- #302 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $129,570
- Employment: 154,800
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
33. Software developers and software quality assurance analysts and testers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $83,210
- #277 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 240
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,620
- Employment: 1,406,870
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($145,730)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($145,250)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($134,090)
32. Avionics technicians
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $83,740
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $66,970
- Employment: 21,750
- Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($91,240)
- Bakersfield, CA ($85,900)
- Lafayette, LA ($83,740)
31. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $84,420
- #237 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110
National
- Annual mean salary: $103,320
- Employment: 132,040
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($151,260)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($144,220)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($139,860)
30. Physical therapists
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $84,490
- #269 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 350
National
- Annual mean salary: $90,170
- Employment: 233,350
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Yuba City, CA ($116,360)
- Bakersfield, CA ($116,120)
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($113,950)
29. Purchasing managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $87,300
- #195 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $128,400
- Employment: 72,100
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
- Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
- Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
28. Electrical engineers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $88,900
- #208 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70
National
- Annual mean salary: $103,480
- Employment: 185,570
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,450)
- Salinas, CA ($129,850)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($128,080)
27. Occupational therapists
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $89,110
- #96 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $86,210
- Employment: 133,570
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- The Villages, FL ($115,090)
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($108,870)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($107,450)
26. Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $90,460
- #41 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 400
National
- Annual mean salary: $93,090
- Employment: 437,880
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,880)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($148,960)
- Owensboro, KY ($133,600)
25. Lawyers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $91,440
- #289 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 900
National
- Annual mean salary: $145,300
- Employment: 657,170
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
24. Medical and health services managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $92,800
- #306 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 380
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,160
- Employment: 394,910
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
23. Sales managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $97,560
- #325 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 320
National
- Annual mean salary: $141,690
- Employment: 402,600
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
- Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
- Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
22. Industrial engineers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $97,600
- #66 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130
National
- Annual mean salary: $92,660
- Employment: 291,710
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($131,850)
- Billings, MT ($124,350)
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,940)
21. Nurse practitioners
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $100,780
- #281 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260
National
- Annual mean salary: $111,840
- Employment: 200,600
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
20. Marketing managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $100,910
- #228 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $149,200
- Employment: 263,680
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
- Boulder, CO ($183,460)
19. Financial managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $102,590
- #316 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 590
National
- Annual mean salary: $147,530
- Employment: 654,790
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
18. Chemists
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $102,970
- #8 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 50
National
- Annual mean salary: $84,150
- Employment: 83,530
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Peoria, IL ($127,750)
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($124,540)
- Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($116,030)
17. Industrial production managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $103,390
- #247 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 160
National
- Annual mean salary: $115,110
- Employment: 185,790
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Florence, SC ($158,000)
- Boulder, CO ($149,990)
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($149,500)
16. Commercial pilots
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $103,400
- #36 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150
National
- Annual mean salary: $102,870
- Employment: 37,830
- Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Springfield, MA-CT ($164,720)
- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($139,920)
- Jackson, MS ($136,010)
15. Construction managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $105,290
- #96 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $105,000
- Employment: 293,380
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
- Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
14. Computer and information systems managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $106,710
- #285 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $156,390
- Employment: 433,960
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
13. Civil engineers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $108,510
- #17 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 190
National
- Annual mean salary: $94,360
- Employment: 310,850
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($120,110)
- Midland, TX ($117,900)
- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($117,200)
12. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $110,630
- #12 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80
National
- Annual mean salary: $108,350
- Employment: 29,200
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Tulsa, OK ($207,900)
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220)
- Midland, TX ($165,590)
11. Airline pilots, copilots, and flight engineers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $115,040
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30
National
- Annual mean salary: $174,870
- Employment: 84,520
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($243,550)
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($241,310)
- Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($238,320)
10. Management analysts
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $115,920
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $95,560
- Employment: 709,750
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Dothan, AL ($132,090)
- Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($127,750)
- Barnstable Town, MA ($127,570)
9. Pharmacists
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $116,610
- #325 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520
National
- Annual mean salary: $125,510
- Employment: 311,200
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Tyler, TX ($161,790)
- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
8. General and operations managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $122,560
- #80 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,880
National
- Annual mean salary: $123,030
- Employment: 2,400,280
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
- Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
7. Nurse anesthetists
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $123,950
- #106 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available
National
- Annual mean salary: $181,040
- Employment: 43,570
- Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Toledo, OH ($266,260)
- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
- Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
6. Petroleum engineers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $124,760
- #27 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230
National
- Annual mean salary: $156,780
- Employment: 32,620
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)
- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)
- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)
5. Dentists, general
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $141,480
- #256 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140
National
- Annual mean salary: $178,260
- Employment: 110,730
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Burlington, NC ($278,360)
- Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
- Longview, TX ($272,440)
4. Architectural and engineering managers
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $143,310
- #99 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100
National
- Annual mean salary: $152,930
- Employment: 194,250
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
- Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
3. Personal financial advisors
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $152,240
- #11 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120
National
- Annual mean salary: $119,290
- Employment: 210,190
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Montgomery, AL ($178,100)
- Santa Fe, NM ($173,970)
- San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande, CA ($171,370)
2. Family medicine physicians
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $192,670
- #205 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60
National
- Annual mean salary: $213,270
- Employment: 109,370
- Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Racine, WI ($286,030)
- Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
- Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
1. Chief executives
Lafayette, LA
- Annual mean salary: $217,280
- #58 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40
National
- Annual mean salary: $193,850
- Employment: 205,890
- Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
- Metros with highest average pay:
- Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
- Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
- Midland, TX ($258,760)