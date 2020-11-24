Lafayette continues search for new police chief

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The search for the next Lafayette Police Chief continues after a meeting with the advisory committee.

“Leadership, organization, integrity, transparency,” explains the Mayor-President.



Those are just some qualities that Josh Guillory is looking for in the city’s next Police Chief.



Guillory continues, “We want the best and the brightest of what this country has to offer. That’s why we did two national searches.”



Just before the COVID-19 pandemic, the first search drew in four local candidates so a second search was announced.



“The police chief has to cover the 4th largest city in the state. I find that to be relevant that the person takes into consideration, in decision making and community policing,” Guillory adds.



From the searches, six candidates, narrowed down from 10, will be vetted by the Chief of Police Search Advisory Committee with the final hiring decision made by Guillory.



“This chief has to lead everyone in the city so we want our candidate chosen from this committee, Guillory says.

His goal, he says, is to name a new police chief before the new year.