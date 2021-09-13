The law office of Simien & Miniex announce scholarship winners

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)The law offices of Simien and Miniex, a Lafayette-based law firm, has announced the winners of the Virginia Miniex and Margo St. Julian Simien scholarships.

The financial awards, which have been in existence for 25 years, was established to honor the beliefs of Mrs. Virginia Miniex and Mrs. Margo St. Julian Simien, that obtaining a good education is pivotal in a young person’s life and that it creates a solid foundation to prepare them for the future.

The 2021 winners are:

Ms. Alahnnah Broussard who is attending the University of Louisiana at Monroe with a major in Pre-Pharmacy. Broussard recently graduated from Opelousas High School where she had a 3.44 GPA and an ACT Composite Score of 20;

Ms. Amaya Simpson who is attending Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and to major in Pre-Med and Biology. Simpson recently graduated from St. Martinville Senior High School where she had a 3.92 GPA and an ACT Composite Score of 24;

Ms. Camryn Broussard who is attending Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge and majoring in Pre-Dentistry and Biology. Broussard recently graduated from Opelousas High School where she had a 4.23 GPA and an ACT Composite Score of 23.

The Legacy award, given to a relative of either Ms. Miniex or Ms. Simien, was awarded to Thaddious Miniex, the grandson of Virginia Miniex, a graduate of Beau Chene High School with a 2.8 GPA.