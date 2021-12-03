The heart of Acadian Village: New Hope Chapel

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Acadian Village keeps up with a traditional village layout, and Cajun traditions, with the chapel that sits in the heart of the village.

New Hope Chapel is open year-round, and officials said that 3 weekends out of every month, a wedding is held in it.

In the early 1970s, officials desired to build and recreate a little Cajun village. Dating back to the early 1800s, known in lafayette as Acadian Village, it sits on 10 donated acres of farmland.

Almost all of the buildings are replicas of old landmark buildings that used to sit in various locations across Acadiana. They were built to recreate the look of a village from 200 years ago.

At the heart of the village is where visitors can find New Hope Chapel. It’s a replica of an 1850s chapel, and it was built in 1976 through an effort by the Knights of Columbus for the bicentennial.

Keeping with its French culture and Louisiana heritage, the entire ceiling is built of cypress and held up by only wooden pegs

from the ceiling to the floor, this little chapel embodies Louisiana and the rich history Acadian Village strives to offer the Acadiana community.