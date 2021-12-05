Tenants fed up with overflowing dumpster at Lafayette apartment complex

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Tenants at a Lafayette apartment are pleading for help with the trash pile up that they say happens frequently at a dumpster inside their complex.

Some fed up tenants at the Willow Park apartment complex reached out to News 10 late Sunday and sent us an image of what they called unsafe and dangerous living conditions.

It is clear from the image that a dumpster located behind a brick wall is full and that garbage is falling out of the overflowing dumpster.

One resident, who did not wish to be identified, said she can smell the trash from her apartment and it’s making her sick.

“I have seen rats and roaches and raccoons scurrying all over the place. The smell is making me sick to my stomach.”

She said management has got to do something soon to get this under control.

“They (management) ought to be ashamed. They have so many children who live here and have to walk near that filth.”

The unidentified resident says she feels disgusted and trapped by the situation because she does not have money to just pick up and move.

“It got so bad one day, I personally called the trash company myself to find out why this keeps happening and they told me they could not discuss any business related matters with me.”

We reached out to the Willow Park leasing office late Sunday, however the office was closed.