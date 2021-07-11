Weekend shooting in Lafayette leaves 16-year-old girl dead

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are investigating the death of a teen girl found early Sunday morning with a gunshot wound to the back.

According to police, the unidentified victim was found around 1 a.m. in the middle of the roadway on Harrington Drive.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they began administering lifesaving measures until the 16-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance and later died from her injuries.

An initial investigation by police has revealed that the teen was sitting in a vehicle when an unknown suspect began firing a gun.

The suspects then fled the area, police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide is urged to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.