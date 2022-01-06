Suspended Interim Police Chief Wayne Griffin will return to department with new title

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) -– Interim Lafayette Police Chief Wayne Griffin, who had been suspended with pay following allegations of sexual misconduct, will return to the department under a new title.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, Major Monte Potier will remain in command of the Lafayette Police Department until a permanent Chief of Police is appointed.



Griffin, who remains on administrative leave, was suspended in late 2021 following allegations of sexual harassment.

“Following the conclusion of an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct and out of respect for the on-going process related to the investigation and personnel involved, there will be no further comment on the investigation at this time.” Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle said.

A national search will begin immediately to fill the Police Chief position, Angelle said.