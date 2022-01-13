UPDATE: Suspect in Haig St. homicide turns self in to Lafayette Police, victim identified

UPDATE, 10:13 a.m.: The victim in the Haig St. homicide has been identified as Joseph Zeno, 53, of Lafayette, Zeno had previously been reported as 58 years old by Lafayette Police.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The suspect in a Jan. 10 homicide of a 58-year-old man on Haig St. has turned herself in to authorities, according to Lafayette Police.

Dawn M. Harris, 49, faces a second-degree murder charge, and her bond was set at $250,000, according to Sgt. Robin Green. Harris surrendered herself to police at around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, Jan. 12. There was an active warrant out for her arrest.

Police responded to the 400 block of Haig St. shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, finding the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at a local hospital from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.