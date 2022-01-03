Suspect at large in armed robbery of business on Evangeline Thruway

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business in the 2000 block of the Northwest Evangeline Thruway Monday night.

According to an employee, at approximately 7:38 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, a male entered the store brandishing a pistol and demanded cash.

The suspect fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash and other merchandise.

The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white tennis shoes, multi-colored beanie-style hat with a black mask covering his face.

Detectives are asking if anyone has any information regarding the incident, to please contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.