Surveillance cameras installed across Town of Duson helping police solve crimes

DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson Police Chief Kip Judice says crime cameras installed at the main entrances within the Town of Duson have aided in arrests and solved numerous cases.

“It’s 24 hours a day and seven days a week. It never calls in sick and operating properly. The system is a proven effective system,” Chief Judice said.

The crime-fighting camera system was freely given to Duson Police by Crime Fighters of Louisiana which is a privately owned company.

Chief Judice explains not only is video captured by license plates are recorded and held for recognition to help in future cases.

“A license plate that may have been on a vehicle that is stolen or a vehicle that’s wanted for a crime, we enter that plate into the system and when it crosses one of these cameras it alerts law enforcement that this is where the vehicle or that license plate is at this time.”

The 24-hour watch has captured video that has provided insight into many cases, crimes and vehicle crashes that would have taken months to figure out.

Even the mere presence of the cameras can help deter crime and information can be shared among police stations within other member states.

“Every camera within the system is interconnected. We’re able to query a license plate — if we know the license plate. If we don’t know the license plate, it breaks it down to a vehicle description,” Judice stated.