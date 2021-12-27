Sunday night shooting on Town Homes Loop leaves Carencro woman dead

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police seeking the public’s help with a homicide investigation.

Lafayette Police Department (LPD) Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green says police received a call from 911 communications at 9:27 p.m. Sunday of an aggravated battery shooting. Police arrived within the 200 block of Town Homes Loop to find two victims in the street with gunshot wounds.

“One victim was later transported to a local hospital in critical condition suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The other was pronounced dead on the scene,” Sgt. Green stated.

According to the LPD, the woman pronounced deceased is 25-year-old Keionna Menard of Carencro.

“The victim transported to the local hospital, he was a black male 21 years of age,” Green explained.

Green adds police are working on the leads they receive but they need more information to help the case move along faster.

“The community needs to pull together because, at the end of the day, this female who died last night was somebody’s child. I would appeal to them to look at the situation, what if it were you? Any information whether you think it pertains or not please give us a call let us know. Let us look into it to see if it’s credible and if it’s something that could help,” Sgt. Green stated.

Lafayette Police says people can call the department’s Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS to report information anonymously.