Sunday brunches return to Jefferson St. April 11 and May 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Lafayette is bringing back Sunday brunches this spring.

“We’ve planned two delicious days filled with family-friendly activities, decadent dishes, and vendors from across Acadiana — all while providing a safe way to enjoy a Sunday Funday,” stated officials from Downtown Lafayette in a press release.

The events will take place on Sunday, April 11 and Sunday, May 2 on the 400 block of Jefferson Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will feature a vendor market, food and drink specials, live entertainment, and more.

“To ensure the safety of our community and Sunday Brunch attendees, all COVID-19 protocols — including requiring masks, encouraging frequent handwashing, and following social distancing guidelines — will be enforced,” stated the release.