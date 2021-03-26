Sunday brunches return to Jefferson St. April 11 and May 2

Lafayette Parish

by: Scott Lewis

Posted: / Updated:
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Downtown Lafayette is bringing back Sunday brunches this spring.

“We’ve planned two delicious days filled with family-friendly activities, decadent dishes, and vendors from across Acadiana — all while providing a safe way to enjoy a Sunday Funday,” stated officials from Downtown Lafayette in a press release.

The events will take place on Sunday, April 11 and Sunday, May 2 on the 400 block of Jefferson Street from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will feature a vendor market, food and drink specials, live entertainment, and more.

“To ensure the safety of our community and Sunday Brunch attendees, all COVID-19 protocols — including requiring masks, encouraging frequent handwashing, and following social distancing guidelines — will be enforced,” stated the release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar