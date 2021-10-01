Student arrested for bringing drugs and a shotgun to Youngsville high school

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A student at a Youngsville high school is behind bars after bringing drugs and a firearm onto campus. Youngsville Police say the incident happened at Southside High School Wednesday morning before school.

Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says the teenager was about to pull into the high school’s parking lot when he paused then sped away.

“He panicked when the school resource officer was in the intersection motioning for him to come on. He had obviously been smoking marijuana and was scared the officer was going to smell it, so he just panicked, froze up right there in the middle of the intersection. The SRO kept motioning for him to come, and when he went to approach the vehicle, he turned in the other direction and sped off,” Chief Boudreaux said.

The school resource officer, or SRO, got into a patrol vehicle and pulled the student over a short distance away from campus.

“When he made contact with the driver of the vehicle, he could smell the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The SRO asked the driver if he had any illegal narcotics inside the vehicle, and of course, the driver replied yes. He was honest,” the chief said.

The resource officer recovered marijuana, other narcotics, a shotgun, and several alcoholic beverages in the student’s vehicle.

“The SRO placed the juvenile under arrest for the traffic violation and being in possession of illegal drugs and a firearm in a drug-free zone, and he was booked into the juvenile detention center,” Chief Boudreaux added.

The teen is still in the juvenile detention center awaiting his hearing.