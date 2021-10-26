State Senator Gerald Boudreaux comments on charter change that would allow for police chief election in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette police Chief’s job continues to linger in the spotlight.

Should the chief be elected or remain appointed by the Mayor-President?

In fact, a local state senator has an opinion and some advice.

Senator Gerald Boudreaux says it’s time to address the issue.

The senator says Lafayette is under a Home Rule Charter and that makes it a local issue and not legislative.

“If we want to leave it like it is, then stay silent. If you are joining the majority of people who say we must look at this and we have committees in place right now looking at it, then let them hear from you,” Senator Boudreaux said.

At this point, Boudreaux says it’s up to the people to get involved in the process because at the end of the day the two elected councils will ask the people the vote for what they want.

“The other thing I will say is, if you just look around all the small towns and municipalities all have elected chiefs. Lafayette is the exception to that,” the senator stated.

While there are some who are satisfied with an appointed police chief, resident Gloria Celestine is not one of them.

“They would have to be elected and choose the person they need to put in office,” Celestine said.

Another supporter of the ‘to be elected’ option is Celest Jones of Carencro, where their police chief is elected.

“Because it’s the people’s choice. I believe If they are appointed, then there’s more likely the chance of someone being appointed because of a personal preference; and it’s not the people’s personal preference,” Jones added.