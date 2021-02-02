State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux calls Lafayette Library board’s actions “incomprehensible”

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux lashed out at the Lafayette Parish Library Board of Control today over a recent decision to reject a grant aimed a facilitating a discussion over voting rights.

In a statement, Boudreaux called the board’s decision “incomprehensible.”

The controversy broke last week after the board voted 5-2 to reject a Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities grant that would have facilitated a program called “Who Gets to Vote?” The board turned the grant down after former Library Director Teresa Elberson “disregarded the Board’s clear directive requiring her to secure two facilitators from opposing political sides for the program.”

The board’s decision reportedly led to Elberson deciding to retire from her position earlier this week.

Sen. Boudreaux did not mince words when responding to the board’s decision.

“The question was raised as to the other side being represented and part of the discussion,” stated Boudreaux. “The college professors who worked with the professional library staff indicated in the approved proposal that the entire spectrum would be covered in the discussions/presentations. Allow me to answer the question, the other side falls in the category of ‘Jim Crow Laws’ and the ‘KKK.’ I agree we do need to discuss the other side, as history has proven that if we ignore the past we will be doomed to relive those dark days.”

Boudreaux’s entire statement is below: