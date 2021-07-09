State Police investigating Lafayette Police Department officer-involved shooting

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Around 1 a.m. on July 9, Louisiana State Police were requested by the Lafayette Police Department to investigate a shooting incident involving an LPD officer, according to a press release from LSP.

The initial investigation revealed that an officer with the Lafayette Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex located in the 100 block of E. Martial Avenue in reference to a suicidal subject.

While in the parking lot of the complex, a male subject holding a handgun approached the officer. During the course of the interaction, the officer discharged his firearm, striking the subject.

The subject sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported during the incident.

Detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations are investigating the incident.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency. This is an active investigation and information will be released as the investigative process continues.