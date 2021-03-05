UPDATE: State Police identify man killed in fiery crash involving stolen vehicle on I-10 near Louisiana Ave.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – State Police Troop I has identified the man killed in the Jan. 13 crash as 20-year-old Dajun Mosely, of New Orleans.

ORIGINAL: Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Wednesday on Interstate 10 near Louisiana Avenue.

Trooper Thomas Gossen has confirmed the vehicle involved in the crash was a stolen vehicle out of New Orleans. It was recognized by Iberville Parish Sheriff’s deputies who pursued the car.

Spike strips were set up near the Louisiana Avenue exit, but the vehicle did not stop after passing over them.

The stolen vehicle entered a construction zone and crashed into a construction vehicle.

Gossen says the driver of that stolen car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three construction workers were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

The identity of the driver has not been identified at this time.

