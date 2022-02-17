LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — St. Pius Elementary announced the retirement of its current principal and the appointment of its new leader, effective July 1.

Principal Donna Lemaire, who has served as the head of St. Pius for 21 years of her 46-year career with the Diocese of Lafayette, is retiring.

St. Pius’ Director of Advancement Jamie Nelson-Hebert announced that Lafayette native Kellie DesOrmeaux will take the reins this summer. DesOrmeaux currently serves as the associate superintendent of Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Atlanta and has previously served as an assistant principal in Decatur, Ga., and a principal in Atlanta. She has also worked in general, gifted, and special education classrooms in the Gwinnett County and Walton County public schools in primary, intermediate, and middle-school grade levels.

DesOrmeaux attended and graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education. She received a master’s in science education in mathematics from Walden University and a specialist degree in educational leadership from Georgia College and State University in Milledgeville, Ga.

“I am eager to work alongside the amazing educators at St. Pius Elementary School to ensure all students reach their full potential in their faith, academically, socially, and in service,” said DesOrmeaux. “I am very enthusiastic about supporting St. PIus Elementary School to embrace and encourage students to become faith-filled, responsible, and productive learners for life.”