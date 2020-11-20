St. Joseph’s Diner looking at alternate meal deliveries for Thanksgiving due to COVID-19

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — St. Joseph’s Diner will not be able to hold their annual Thanksgiving meal in the way most people expect due to COVID-19, but they are still looking at ways to feed the homeless and people in need this year.

“Catholic Charities of Acadiana plans to notify individuals experiencing homelessness throughout the area of their options for Thanksgiving meals so that they will not go without, even with the Diner not providing our traditional in-person meal this year,” stated the charity in a press release.

In July of this year, Catholic Charities of Acadiana began a partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank to convert St. Joseph’s Diner into a full service production kitchen to help better serve Acadiana. COVID-19, however, has made congregate dining an unsafe option, however.

Second Harvest is working on fresh and frozen meals for those who need food during this holiday season.