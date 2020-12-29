St. Joseph Diner in need of volunteers for January

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with St. Joseph Diner in Lafayette say they are in “dire need” of volunteers for the month of January to assist with food preparation and kitchen needs.
Those interested in volunteering can see available 2021 shifts and register here: http://catholiccharitiesacadiana.org/volunteer-calendar.
Officials say a total of 30 volunteers will be needed on weekdays starting Monday, Jan. 4 over two shifts of 15 volunteers each. One shift starts at 7 a.m. while the other starts at 11:30 a.m.
Under the supervision of kitchen staff, volunteers will assist with food and meal preparation and packaging along with a variety of tasks, including packing various food, snack and drink items, making sandwiches, plating meals, packing meals for delivery, cleaning, sweeping and washing dishes. Specific assignments and projects may vary slightly based on kitchen needs.
St. Joseph Diner a program of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, operated in partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank.