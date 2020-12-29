St. Joseph Diner in need of volunteers for January

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Redevelopment construction on the Holy Rosary Institute (HRI) in Lafayette could begin as early as next month.

The president of the HRI redevelopment board, Dustin Cravins says the building has been neglected for a long period of time it's going to take lots of care to get it where it deserves to be.

Cravins says the community and board are excited to see the 107-year-old structure be brought back to life.

"It's important folks understand that we are there. We have done the impossible in this task and what many deemed impossible; but it goes to show what can happen when folks in our community come together and work together," Cravins said.

Cravins says workers will be on-site in about a 30 to 60 days to conduct asbestos abatement, demolition and debris removal.

The stabilizing phase should begin in the first quarter of 2021.

The stabilizing phase will include stabilizing the walls roof and floors.

"We will not cut corners and we will spare no details for our tenants and our community. We want to make sure they have the best because they deserve the best," Cravins added.

The end goal is to build a Community Hub that includes a resource center, an urgent care center and a theatre for the arts.

Cravins says the redevelopment project is possible because of the people who gave of themselves endlessly then and now.

"Back in 2011 this is one of the projects we knew was important to the community as far as its history. We knew it was a piece of property critical to North Lafayette in particular and we sought funding in the restoration of Holy Rosary," former Louisiana State Representative Terry Landry said.

"This is during the Jenelle Chargois and Mrs. Goode and all those people who worked even before us. What we did was pick up the pieces trying to figure out how to improve and or get funding for the high school," Louisiana State Representative Vince Pierre explained.

The school was opened in 1913 and closed in 1993 due to being in a condition of disrepair.