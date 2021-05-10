St. Joseph Diner encouraging businesses to volunteer as a group

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — To combat volunteer shortages over the summer months, St. Joseph’s Diner has launched the Summer Diner Takeover initiative, in which local businesses are encouraged to volunteer as a group.

Catholic Charities of Acadiana, which runs St. Joseph’s Diner, will start recruitment effort May 15. The initiative is open to any local business or group that is willing to volunteer for a full shift or entire day at St. Joseph Diner.

“St. Joseph Diner has relied on volunteer support to serve those who are experiencing hunger since we opened in 1983,” said Ben Broussard, Chief Communications Officer for Catholic Charities of Acadiana. “Summer usually presents challenges in securing volunteers due to changing schedules. The Summer Diner Takeover is an invitation to local businesses to volunteer as a group and build company culture among colleagues while helping to meet a real community need through the work of St. Joseph Diner.”

Businesses are invited to reserve volunteer shifts by reaching out to Sarah Baquet at sarahb@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org or (337) 235-4972 x1222. Shifts are available Monday through Friday, each day with a 7 a.m. and a 12:30 p.m. shift. Each shift is maxed out at 15 volunteers.

Under the supervision of kitchen staff, volunteers will assist with food and meal preparation and packaging. Volunteers assist with a variety of tasks including packing various food, snack and drink items, making sandwiches, plating meals, packing meals for delivery, cleaning, sweeping and washing dishes. Specific assignments and projects may vary slightly based on kitchen needs.