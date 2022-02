LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefighters spent the early afternoon today on the scene of a house fire in the 1000 block of St. Antoine St.

Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan said firefighters reported to the scene at around 1:15 p.m. today. While the home sustained significant damage, according to Trahan, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, said Trahan.