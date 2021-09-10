‘Spirit of Louisiana’ fire truck to be part of Lafayette’s 9/11 20th anniversary memorial

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Fire Department (LFD) will play host to the “Spirit of Louisiana” fire truck during Saturday’s 20th anniversary memorial of the 9/11 attacks.

According to LFD Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, the truck was built for the New York Fire Department to help replace one of the dozens of fire trucks lost or damaged during the response to 9/11. It was delivered to the NYFD on Dec. 20, 2001 after over $1 million was raised for the venture by Louisiana citizens. The truck was built by Ferrara Fire Apparatus.

Trahan said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning, Jr. arranged for the truck to be present for the city’s 9/11 memorial, set for 9 a.m. at Parc Sans Souci. Memorial wreaths will be laid at the 9/11 monument in honor of the lives lost. A moment of silence will be observed. Words of reflection and encouragement will be delivered. The general public is invited to attend.

Nearly 3,000 lives were lost during the 9/11 terrorist attack, killing almost 400 first responders including 343 firefighters.