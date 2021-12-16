Lafayette special education assistant arrested

Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A special education assistant at Broadmoor Elementary School in Lafayette has been arrested.

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the arrest of 37-year-old Marsiah Conner stems from an incident that happened Thursday involving a student.

Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsettio said Conner was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of cruelty to juveniles.

She has no bond, according to jail records.

No additional details were released.

Ponsetti said the investigation is ongoing.

