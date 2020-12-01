Space heater leads to house fire on La Rue Blanc in Scott, no injuries reported

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — An overloaded circuit from an electrical space heater led to an early morning house fire in the 100 block of La Rue Blanc in Scott today.

Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said the accidental fire emerged in the attic of the manufactured home. There were four people in the home at the time of the fire. A woman and her fiance were awakened by the smell of smoke and were able to place the woman’s elderly father in a wheelchair to bring him outside to safety. Another resident was able to escape from a bedroom window. No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

The home sustained major fire and smoke damage. The fire was brought under control and extinguished.

“With the recent arrival of cold weather to Acadia, SFD has been busy attempting to educate people on safety tips for space heaters,” said Sonnier. “We ask you to please visit our Facebook page for tips to stay safe.”