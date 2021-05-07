Southside High School returns to hybrid learning due to rise in COVID cases

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System announced that Southside High School will transition to hybrid learning for all students effective Monday, May 10 until further notice.

Due to an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, Southside High School is returning to a hybrid A/B schedule, with Monday, Wednesday, and Friday being an A day.

As a reminder, students will follow the same hybrid schedule and attend school on alternating days as they did earlier in the school year.



LPSS stated the following in a press release: “We implore our entire community to join us in helping slow the spread of this virus. The weather is nice and everyone wants to enjoy activities, but mitigation measures outside the school day and on weekends are still extremely important.”

“We want to remind everyone to wear masks, limit large gatherings, and be proactive in social distancing. We want to do what we can to keep our students in school until the end of May.”



More information for students will be provided by school administration