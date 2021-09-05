‘Sorry Out of Service’ Gas shortages in Acadiana continue into the Labor Day holiday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Gas is still hard to come by in many places and if you can find it you might have to wait a while to fill up.

Nearly every gas station across Acadiana is either completely out of gas or only offering certain grades, but pumps are packed at select gas stations.

At this local station in Lafayette, not one vehicle is parked by the pump.

The convenience store is still opened for business, but residents looking for gas are quickly turned around once they see every single pump covered with a yellow bag that reads “Out of Service.”

A few miles up the road, however a different outcome.

Chad Simon, a Houma native says he traveled all the way from Galveston, Texas where he evacuated and this was the first service station he saw with gas available.

“It looked like people were pumping so I went ahead and stopped.”

In Terrebone Parish, one of the hardest hit areas from Hurricane Ida, Simon said the aftermath is devastating.

He’s filling up 7 gas cans to bring home to those in his hometown who are in need.

“Houma is bad off. It’s going to take a long time to get it back to what it was before.”

The next nearest station with gas available was in Maurice where Joan Navorre says she only waited maybe 15 minutes in line for gas.

However , this is the 6th gas station she’s been to and like Simon she too filled several gas cans to bring to her family members in Denham Springs.

Navorre says she’s concerned on whether gas refineries will be able to produce fuel-fast- enough to prevent continual shortages.

“This is crazy, I have never ever seen this.”



