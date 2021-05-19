Some businesses in downtown Lafayette took flood water during Monday’s deluge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Some businesses in downtown Lafayette are drying out, after heavy rains caused flooding. Lafayette Parish’s top drainage official says the system was simply overwhelmed.

On the lower part of Jefferson Street, water filled the street, and got into businesses.

“We got about six to eight inches,” said Kurt Lacourrege, of Carpe Diem coffee shop. “It did drain out that night. The majority of it drained out that night. Then, the following day we were closed.”

A few inches of water got into Pop’s Poboys. The sandbags used to try to keep the water out were still sitting outside the front door. Just down the block, there was a lot more water inside the lobby of The Juliet Hotel, where air blowers were being used to dry out the floors and carpet.

“It’s hard to prevent these events,” said Brian Smith, drainage director for Lafayette Consolidated Government. “You can’t predict stuff like this. It overwhelms our system.”

Smith says there was just another street drain added to help take water away. He says when it rains like it did on Monday, it becomes a deluge. The system can’t move the water fast enough to prevent the water getting backed up.

“Once the system is full, it can only do so much,” said Smith.