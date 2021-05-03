SOLA Giving Day Returns May 6, 2021!

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- South Louisiana giving day has generated over $3.4 million for more than 200 South Louisiana non-profits in the last three years.

The online fundraising platform, provided by the Community Foundation of Acadiana is offered to non-profit organizations, churches, and schools.

Lauren Coffin with the Community Foundation of Acadiana says the organization has already received $850,000 in matching funds from supporters across the country.

“It’s really kind of a spring fundraising event with a grand finale happening on Thursday, May 6th,” Coffin said. “That will be kind of the final push for these organizations to meet their fundraising goals.”

The 24-hour designated day of giving provides an easy and inexpensive way for organizations to promote organizational funding needs and continue fundraising efforts safely online.

The Heymann performing arts center is one local organization participating in SOLA giving day.

They are asking the community to help them reach their goal of raising $10,000 to renovate their dressing rooms.

Because of the easy to use online platform, the center has already received over $1,500.

Coffin says this is what makes sola giving day so beneficial.

“We are just really excited to be able to continue to offer this product to the community,” Coffin said. “It adds a lot of value to both non-profits and donors to be able to give to these very worthy projects online.”

Give today through May 6 to benefit South Louisiana nonprofits.