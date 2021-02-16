UPDATE: Cleco, Entergy, LUS begin rolling blackouts across Acadiana, SLEMCO discontinues blackouts

Texans who shopped for electricity in 2014 paid more on average than folks who only had one power option. (Photo by Dan Atrill via The Texas Tribune)

UPDATE, 9:46 a.m.: SLEMCO announced they are discontinuing rolling blackouts as demand on the regional grid has eased. Current outages are not related to rolling blackouts, according to SLEMCO. If SLEMCO customers are out of power they should call 1-888-275-3626 or login to SmartHub to report the outage.

UPDATE, 9:09 a.m.: Cleco announced they, too, have been instructed to reduce demand on the power grid by beginning power outages to customers in Eunice, Opelousas, Ville Platte, Mamou, Oakdale and Washington.

UPDATE, 8 a.m.: Entergy announced that they, too, will start rolling blackouts as prescribed by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). MISO is directing actions to be taken to restore the system to normal operations as quickly as possible and will direct Entergy to stop these outages as soon as the power shortfall no longer threatens the integrity of the rest of the electrical power system.

ORIGINAL POST: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Both Lafayette Utility Systems and SLEMCO have announced they are beginning rolling blackouts across their coverage areas of Acadiana due to regulatory instructions by the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO).

Power interruptions have begun in 20-minute intervals in order to alleviate excessive use of the power grid.

The interruptions will continue in Lafayette and Vermilion parishes as long as necessary throughout the day, according to both service providers.