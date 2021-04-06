SLCC to offer some in-person learning class options for Fall ’21 semester

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — South Louisiana Community College announced today that it will offer some in-person learning classes for the Fall 2021 semester as COVID-19 cases decrease and vaccinations for the disease increase.

“We know some of our students prefer this class format and we are glad to be able to offer it again,” said Dr. Darcee Bex, interim Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs at SLCC. She noted that class formats for summer will not change.

Classes in the Business, Criminal Justice, General Studies, Digital Media, and Louisiana Transfer programs will offer some face-to-face sections this fall.

The following class format definitions have been created for the Fall 2021 semester. Students can reference these definitions when selecting a class section.

Face-to-Face Courses (LEC, LAB, LEC/LAB) – Students come to campus and sit in the room with an instructor and classmates. Students should register for the lecture and lab course type.

– Students come to campus and sit in the room with an instructor and classmates. Students should register for the lecture and lab course type. Hybrid (HYB or HYD) – Students come to campus on some days, then meet with their instructor the other days on Webex. Students should register for the HYB or HYD course type.

– Students come to campus on some days, then meet with their instructor the other days on Webex. Students should register for the HYB or HYD course type. HySync (Has an S next to the course title) – This option is for students who don’t want to come to campus, but would like to meet with their instructor each class period on Webex. Students should register for the HySync course type.

– This option is for students who don’t want to come to campus, but would like to meet with their instructor each class period on Webex. Students should register for the HySync course type. Online (Web) – This option is for students who don’t want to come to campus. They want to complete classwork online without having to login at a specific class time. Students should register for the online/Web course type.

Students can visit the class schedule and look for classes designated with Lab, Traditional Lecture, or Lecture/Lab Combined to see face-to-face options.