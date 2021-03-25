SLCC organizations to hold food donation drive on March 31

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Several South Louisiana Community College organizations are teaming up for a food donation drive to be held at the school’s Lafayette campus on March 31.

“Solidarity—Not Charity—Food Drive” is being organized by the Beta Xi Omega chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society in collaboration with the Student Government Association and Diversity and Inclusion Programming Board.

Food items can be dropped off by driving through Lot I at SLCC, 1101 Bertrand Dr., anytime between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Donations of the following are needed:

Ready-to-eat food items for the SLCC Food Shelf Program (soup cups; pasta cups; breakfast bars; Pop-Tarts, snack size chips, etc.)

Perishable donations for the Lafayette Community Fridge (fresh produce; soups and stews; pasta and sauce; cereal and oatmeal; bread, etc.)

Non-perishable grocery items and other supplies for local pantries (masks; new socks; underwear; wet wipes; pads/tampons and other toiletries, etc.)

Donations will also be accepted on a continuous basis before and after the March 31 event in the SLCC Lafayette Campus Ardoin Building at the Office of Student Engagement (Room 403 A-B). Alternatively, monetary donations can be made through the SLCC Foundation’s webpage (https://www.solacc.edu/about-us/slcc-foundation/donate) by specifying “SLCC Food Shelf Program” as the donation purpose. The Lafayette Community Fridge also accepts monetary donations through its GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/5bcd18c2) and Venmo (@LafayetteCommunityFridge).