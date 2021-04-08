UPDATE: No bomb found on SLCC campus

UPDATE: Authorities have said no bomb was found on the SLCC campus.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are on the scene of a possible bomb threat at SLCC campus.

Police say a call came in to 911 around 9:30 a.m. Students have been removed off campus while the buildings are being searched. Authorities say at this time a bomb has not been found.

Christine Payton, Public Relations Director for SLCC says that they security director was made aware of the threat and then called LPD. Police are sweeping buildings including Devalcourt, Ardoin and Health and Science building.

Payton says that all students and educators will work remotely for the rest of the day.