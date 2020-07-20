Should my kid go to school or go virtual? Lafayette Parish school board hosting Q&A to help parents

LAFAYETTE, La. The Lafayette Parish School Board is hosting a live Q&A to provide some answers for Lafayette Parish families who are figuring out whether to send their children to school classrooms.

Board member Justin Centanni told The Daily Advertiser he’s considering the online academy for one of his kids and had questions — like, what does the day look like, how involved is the parent expected to be and will Gifted and other enrichment classes be offered?

He figured he wasn’t the only one.

“I realized a lot of parents would have the same questions,” Centanni said. “So I thought, ‘Let’s get those questions answered, so they can make the best decision possible.'”

The public can tune in Tuesday at 6 p.m. to learn more about the Lafayette Online Academy via the LPSS Meetings YouTube channel (https://bit.ly/LPSSMeetings).

There will be a short presentation on the school and a live Q&A session with the academy’s director, Jared Coutee.

Questions can be submitted before or during the event by emailing loafaq@lpssonline.com.