Shot fired as police search for suspect near Ridge Rd. & Charbonnet Rd.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) and Louisiana State Police (LSP) are investigating a scene in the 100 block of Charbonnet Rd., where a deputy’s weapon was discharged while police were searching for a suspect.

LPSO was investigating a stolen license plate Tuesday morning at around 7:30 a.m. Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said that during an encounter with the suspect, a deputy’s weapon was discharged.

It is unclear whether or not the suspect was injured. It is also not clear if the suspect is an imminent danger to the public.

Ridge Elementary was placed on a soft lockdown for part of the morning out of caution, Ponseti said. That lockdown has since been lifted.

LSP is taking over the investigation, which is normal protocol when an agency’s officer discharges a weapon.

Part of the area of Charbonnet Rd. remained blocked off this morning.

This is a developing story, and we will post updates as they become available.