“Shop With a Cop” comes back after being canceled due to COVID-19

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Several children lined up outside of Target on Louisiana Avenue Tuesday morning for a holiday shopping spree with local law enforcement agents.

The event was called “Shop With a Cop,” in which two children from select schools in Acadiana are personally handpicked by resource officers for a chance to shop for $100 worth of gifts with law enforcement by their side.

Board member Mark Mouton with Lafayette Crime Stoppers says they were not able to host “Shop With a Cop” last year because of the pandemic.

This year’s event was on short notice but they made it happen.

Mouton says “In about a week in a half to two weeks, we put this together thanks to Target.”

Several law enforcement agencies and grocery stores in Acadiana are offering select students free shopping sprees.

Here in Lafayette, 57 students participated.

Robin Green with the Lafayette Police Department said once students get their bag, they meet with their officer then they go into Target and get what they want.

One of the students is 10-year old Tristen Toussant who attends Evangeline Elementary. He got the chance to shop with his school’s resource officer today.

For Christmas, he wants a new skateboard, cell phone, and a gaming chair. He says he’ll be using his $100 dollars on one of these items.

Officials say next year they will accept donations so they will be able to provide shopping sprees to more children.