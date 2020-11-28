Shooting on St. Charles St. leaves one wounded, suspect at large

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A shooting in the 800 block of St. Charles St. this morning has left one person wounded while police search for the suspect.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin said officers responded to the call but found that both the victim and the suspect had left the scene before officers arrived. Officers later made contact with the victim at a local hospital. The victim suffered a wound to the lower torso that was not life-threatening.

Investigators learned that the victim arrived at the suspect’s residence and a verbal altercation took place. The suspect them retrieved a handgun while the victim was trying to leave and multiple shots were fired. The victim was able to drive away.

The investigation is ongoing.