Second Harvest to host food distribution day Saturday, Nov. 21

Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard’s 527th and 528th Engineer Battalions, 225th Engineer Brigade, package food to be distributed to residents in need during the COVID-19 response at Northeast Louisiana Food Bank in Monroe, April 23, 2020. The LANG has mobilized over 1,245 Soldiers and Airmen throughout the state to support current operations, including medical support, engineering assessment support, shelter security, traffic control point and drive-through testing site support, assistance at food banks, and to provide liaison officer teams to Parish Emergency Operations Centers. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Thea James)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Families in need of food can attend a “drive-thru” food distribution by the food bank, Second Harvest, on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Martin Luther King Center at 309 Cora St in Lafayette.

The event will distribute fresh and shelf-stable foods items, as well as kids’ meals, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to anyone needing food relief. The National Guard and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office will also be onsite to help distribute food and direct traffic.

Second Harvest also continues to collect food and supplies at their 215 E. Pinhook location. Anyone needing food assistance, both year-round or during a time of emergency, should call (337) 232-HELP in Lafayette, or 2-1-1 in other areas.