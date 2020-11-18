Second Harvest to host food distribution day Saturday, Nov. 21

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Families in need of food can attend a “drive-thru” food distribution by the food bank, Second Harvest, on Saturday, Nov. 21 at the Martin Luther King Center at 309 Cora St in Lafayette.
The event will distribute fresh and shelf-stable foods items, as well as kids’ meals, between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. to anyone needing food relief. The National Guard and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office will also be onsite to help distribute food and direct traffic.
Second Harvest also continues to collect food and supplies at their 215 E. Pinhook location. Anyone needing food assistance, both year-round or during a time of emergency, should call (337) 232-HELP in Lafayette, or 2-1-1 in other areas.