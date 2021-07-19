Second Harvest to deploy “mobile market” to areas without grocery stores

LAFAYETTE, La (LKFY) — Second Harvest Food Bank will soon deploy four “Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market” locations into areas that lack groceries stores in the Greater Lafayette area, according to a press release from Second Harvest.

Humana and its philanthropic arm, The Humana Foundation, have committed $750,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank for the mobile markets. They will sell nutritious food, including fruits and vegetables, at affordable prices in at-risk communities.

“We call these neighborhoods ‘food deserts,’” said Mobile Market Manager Kristen Wesley. “Residents and working families often only have corner gas station markets and fast-food sites to choose from. So, we’re bringing the grocery store to them every week.”

The local initiative coming into Acadiana is designed to replicate positive nationwide results that Feeding America has had with mobile grocery stores.

The produce and groceries are sourced from local farmers and food producers as much as possible, according to Wesley. The goal is to not only expand affordable grocery options into at-risk areas but also to benefit and support local farms.

The Mobile Market team can accept EBT/SNAP benefits (food stamps,) as well as credit/debit cards. Team members will also help residents stretch their dollars even further by connecting them with other Second Harvest resources in the area.

The Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market will rotate between locations four days every week:

Mondays

9 a.m. – Fightingville Fresh | 315 West Simcoe St., Lafayette, LA

1 p.m. – Martin Luther King, Jr. Center | 309 Cora St., Lafayette, LA

Tuesdays

9 a.m. – Macon Street Development | 300 Macon Rd., Lafayette, LA

1 p.m. – Irene Street Development | 1101 Irene St., Lafayette, LA

Wednesdays

9 a.m. – Martin Luther King, Jr. Center | 309 Cora St., Lafayette, LA

Thursdays

9 a.m. – C.O. Circle Development | 115 Kattie Dr., Lafayette, LA

1 p.m. – True Vine Ministries | 1555 West Willow St., Scott, LA

To learn more, visit https://no-hunger.org/mobilemarket/

To learn more about Second Harvest Food Bank, volunteer, or donate, visit www.no-hunger.org. Follow their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.