Second Harvest Food Bank reports shortage of bottled water

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana is asking residents for donations of bottled water after the winter storm depleted its stock.

Recently, Second Harvest Food Bank of Acadiana said it delivered more than 110,000 bottles of water to Lake Charles-area residents impacted by last week’s winter storm, as well as 34,000 bottles of water to neighbors in North Louisiana who are also without drinkable water.

“We sent 18 pallets of water from our Lafayette facility to Shreveport today,” said Second Harvest Regional Director Paul Scelfo. “North Louisiana has had our backs so many times, going back to storms like Hurricane Rita, and we were honored to be able to answer the call for help.”

Second Harvest is now seeking the public’s help with donations of bottled water. Bottles can be any size, including 16 and 20 ounce bottles, as well as gallons. Scelfo says it will be quite a while before safe drinking water is available for all Louisiana residents.

Second Harvest also distributed 1,500 prepared meals to homeless and displaced residents displaced by the freeze in Acadiana.

“This is yet another disaster to impact our area in the middle of the ongoing pandemic response. Our team will continue to do everything possible to help the most people, as well as to fight the everyday disaster of hunger.”

Monetary donations are also encouraged, with every $1 raised helping to provide four meals.