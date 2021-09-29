Search on for man wanted in connection with weekend murder on Marigny Circle

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office would like the public’s assistance locating the suspect in a Lafayette Parish homicide that happened Saturday, September 25.

According to Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti, 25-year-old Lawrence Hunter is wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Devon Johnson in the 600 block of Marigny Circle.

Anyone who may know Hunter’s whereabouts, or have any other information related to the case, is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

