Scott’s Boudin Festival postponed to Spring 2022 due to COVID-19

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Officials with the City of Scott announced that the eighth annual Scott Boudin Festival is being postponed to the Spring of 2022, according to the festival’s president and the city’s mayor.

This year’s festival had been scheduled for Sept. 24-26.

“The Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors and the City of Scott have closely monitored the current surge of COVID-19 delta variant now facing the state of Louisiana and the Acadiana area,” said a press release from Festival President Daniel Noel and Mayor Jan-Scott Richard. “Following the recommendations and instructios of the governor, the Department of Health and the Scott Police Department, we feel it is the most prudent course of action.”

Noel and Richard said the growing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 has made the postponement in the best interest of the community, volunteers, sponsors, vendors and attendees.

“We look forward to seeing all of you in the Spring of 2022, when we return, bringing you an event of the quality and caliber to which our visitors are accustomed,” read the release.

Officials urged the public to monitor the festival’s Facebook page and their website for further updates.