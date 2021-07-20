Scott schedules household hazardous waste collection day for Sept. 11

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The City of Scott has scheduled a free household hazardous waste collection day for residents to dispose of items that aren’t normally accepted in routine trash pickups.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Scott Maintenance Building at 118 Lions Club Rd. The event is only open for residents of Scott, and attendees must show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or a water bill. The collection is for households only — items from businesses, farms or commercial operations will not be accepted.
Items to be accepted include:
- Paints
- Automotive batteries
- Motor oil
- Antifreeze
- Household cleaners and chemicals
- Pesticides
- Flammables
- Corrosives
- White goods (appliances)
- Computers, monitors
- Printers, scanners, toner and ink
- Palm accessories
- Power supplies and battery backups
- Cables
- Hard drives
- CD ROMs
- Speakers
- VCRs
- DVD Players
- Stereo equipment
- TVs
- Game consoles
- Digital cameras
- A/V equipment
- Networking equipment
- Tape drives
- Fax machines
- Cell phones
- Tires — limited to five tires per vehicle. No tires over 500 lbs. will be accepted.
Things that will NOT be accepted include:
- Infections, biological and medical wastes
- Radioactive materials
- Compressed gas cylinders
- Ammunition
- Fire extinguishers
- Smoke detectors
- Explosives
For more information, contact Mayor Jan-Scott Richard at (337) 233-1130.