Scott schedules household hazardous waste collection day for Sept. 11

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The City of Scott has scheduled a free household hazardous waste collection day for residents to dispose of items that aren’t normally accepted in routine trash pickups.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Scott Maintenance Building at 118 Lions Club Rd. The event is only open for residents of Scott, and attendees must show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or a water bill. The collection is for households only — items from businesses, farms or commercial operations will not be accepted.

Items to be accepted include:

  • Paints
  • Automotive batteries
  • Motor oil
  • Antifreeze
  • Household cleaners and chemicals
  • Pesticides
  • Flammables
  • Corrosives
  • White goods (appliances)
  • Computers, monitors
  • Printers, scanners, toner and ink
  • Palm accessories
  • Power supplies and battery backups
  • Cables
  • Hard drives
  • CD ROMs
  • Speakers
  • VCRs
  • DVD Players
  • Stereo equipment
  • TVs
  • Game consoles
  • Digital cameras
  • A/V equipment
  • Networking equipment
  • Tape drives
  • Fax machines
  • Cell phones
  • Tires — limited to five tires per vehicle. No tires over 500 lbs. will be accepted.

Things that will NOT be accepted include:

  • Infections, biological and medical wastes
  • Radioactive materials
  • Compressed gas cylinders
  • Ammunition
  • Fire extinguishers
  • Smoke detectors
  • Explosives

For more information, contact Mayor Jan-Scott Richard at (337) 233-1130.

