Scott schedules household hazardous waste collection day for Sept. 11

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The City of Scott has scheduled a free household hazardous waste collection day for residents to dispose of items that aren’t normally accepted in routine trash pickups.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the City of Scott Maintenance Building at 118 Lions Club Rd. The event is only open for residents of Scott, and attendees must show proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or a water bill. The collection is for households only — items from businesses, farms or commercial operations will not be accepted.

Items to be accepted include:

Paints

Automotive batteries

Motor oil

Antifreeze

Household cleaners and chemicals

Pesticides

Flammables

Corrosives

White goods (appliances)

Computers, monitors

Printers, scanners, toner and ink

Palm accessories

Power supplies and battery backups

Cables

Hard drives

CD ROMs

Speakers

VCRs

DVD Players

Stereo equipment

TVs

Game consoles

Digital cameras

A/V equipment

Networking equipment

Tape drives

Fax machines

Cell phones

Tires — limited to five tires per vehicle. No tires over 500 lbs. will be accepted.

Things that will NOT be accepted include:

Infections, biological and medical wastes

Radioactive materials

Compressed gas cylinders

Ammunition

Fire extinguishers

Smoke detectors

Explosives

For more information, contact Mayor Jan-Scott Richard at (337) 233-1130.